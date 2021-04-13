WUHAN-GATES – 35. Under-skin Microchip for Covid. Pentagon Showed Iniectable Hydrodgel (funded by Obama) to Control People

735 Views

by Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio

Versione originale in Italiano

Retired Colonel Matt Hepburn, an Army infectious disease doctor who led DARPA’s response to the pandemic, showed the CBS investigative broadcast team “60 Minutes” on Sunday evening a tissue-like gel, designed to continuously test your blood. The green gel, shown to reporters in the lab, contains a microchip that detects when the body is infected, he explained to the reporter as reported by the Daily Mail, Russia Today and several other international media.

«Pentagon scientists working inside a secretive unit set up at the height of the Cold War have created a microchip to be inserted under the skin, which will detect COVID-19 infection, and a revolutionary filter that can remove the virus from the blood when attached to a dialysis machine – wrote Harriet Alexander on British newspaper Daily Mail – The team at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have been working for years on preventing and ending pandemics. They assess the issues and come up with ingenious solutions, which at times appear more from a science fiction novel than a working laboratory».

«The microchip is sure to spark worries among some about a government agency implanting a microchip in a citizen. Officials who spoke to the 60 Minutes team said the Pentagon isn’t looking to track your every move» the journalist added anticipating the concerns of people who imagine the use of the bio-sensor intended for the military but then also for the population.

‘You put it underneath your skin and what that tells you is that there are chemical reactions going on inside the body, and that signal means you are going to have symptoms tomorrow,’ he explained. He said they were inspired by the struggle to stem the virus’ spread onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, where 1,271 crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. ‘It’s like a “check engine” light,’ said Hepburn. ‘Sailors would get the signal, then self-administer a blood draw and test themselves on site. ‘We can have that information in three to five minutes. ‘As you truncate that time, as you diagnose and treat, what you do is you stop the infection in its tracks.’

Hepburn added, stating that the biosensor test is now in an advanced phase of experimentation, like the prodigious filter that should be used to clean the blood: a sort of hemodialysis, one of the types of dialysis that patients suffering from renal insufficiency renal must undergo.

x

«Troops are likely to be highly skeptical of the new invention. In February, The New York Times reported that a third of troops have refused to take the vaccine, sighting concerns that the vaccine contains a microchip devised to monitor recipients, that it will permanently disable the body’s immune system or that it is some form of government control» writes the journalist Alexander in the Daily Mail.

That is, he fears the worst nightmare of those who continue to harbor the suspicion that the “pandemic has been planned for decades”, as claimed by the human rights lawyer Robert F. Kennedy jr, son of the homonymous US Attorney General and nephew of President JFK, both murdered in still mysterious circumstances with the complicity of the so-called Deep State.

The apprehension is more than legitimate given that the study of the microchip carried out by the American Profusa Corporation of Silicon Valley, as revealed by the military specialist magazine Defense One in March 2020, is not a recently developed project but even dates back to the administration of Barack Obama and was carried out in collaboration with the University of California San Francisco in the same years in which North Carolina University, within its biosafety laboratories 3-4 in Chapel Hill, developed the chimeric superviruses based on the coronaviruses of the Chinese horseshoe bats in collaboration with scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

x

Those artificial pathogens, enhanced with Gain-of-Function to increase their viral load (in a strategy similar to that of uranium enrichment for nuclear weapons), were developed in a “dual use” purpose, i.e. bio-weapon and vaccine, through the combination of genetic material infected with HIV to create a vector recombinant based on SARS of 2003 and MERS of 2012. This became very suspicious when some Indian scientists first, the French virologist Luc Montagnier and the bio-engineer Pierre Bricage (NATO consultant ) confirmed the presence of HIV / AIDS virus sequences in the new coronavirus strain SARS-Cov-2 that triggered the COVID-19 disease pandemic.

As evidenced by an old article in the specialist journal MedDevice in 2016, near the end of its mandate, during the Obama-Biden administration, the DARPA agency, which in 2014 had inaugurated its Biological Technologies Office (BTO), financed with $ 7.5 million for Profusa’s project led by researcher Tejal Desai together with the Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences (BTS) of the University of California’s Institute for Global Health Sciences.

x

THE PROFUSA PROJECT BETWEEN 2012 AND 2016

«The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has invested $7.5 million dollars in Profusa’s system of tissue-integrated, long-term biosensor technology that transmits a stream of metabolic chemistry data for up to two years. The technology is part of a paradigm shift from point-in-time blood test panels to continuous monitoring, said Profusa CEO Ben Hwang. The biosensor is approximately three to five millimeters long and 500 microns in diameter, and is injected into the tissue just below the skin. Its porous “smart gel” is structurally similar to the microenvironment of cells and emits fluorescent signals in the presence of multiple body chemicals, such as glucose, oxygen, ions, lactate, urea, and other biomarkers» Suzanne Hodsden wrote on Julym 14,2016.

«Key to its differentiation from similar technology, the implant was designed to overcome “the foreign body response,” because it does not use any metal or electronics. While avoiding tissue inflammation and rejection, the device can remain in place and collect data for over two years, according to Profusa’s website».

«An earlier generation device using Profusa’s technology, called the Lumee Oxygen Sensing System, was designed to detect the oxygen levels in tissue, compared to existing devices that check for oxygen levels in blood. This localized monitoring addresses a previously unmet need in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) and currently is pending a CE Mark to enter the European market in late 2016» added MedDevice.

«Since its founding in 2009, Profusa has been the recipient of multiple awards, grants, and investments both public and private, including a recent Edison Silver Award in the wearable and sensors category in April. Profusa also received a $1.75 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for further clinical trials with Lumee technology and PAD patients. The $7.5 million grant from DARPA supports further development of the technology as a way to monitor the health signs of soldiers in the field for greater mission efficiency».

«The Defense Department is helping to fund a new study to determine whether an under-the-skin biosensor can help trackers keep up — by detecting flu-like infections even before their symptoms begin to show. Its maker, Profusa, says the sensor is on track to try for FDA approval by early next year. The sensor has two parts. One is a 3mm string of hydrogel, a material whose network of polymer chains is used in some contact lenses and other implants. Inserted under the skin with a syringe, the string includes a specially engineered molecule that sends a fluorescent signal outside of the body when the body begins to fight an infection. The other part is an electronic component attached to the skin. It sends light through the skin, detects the fluorescent signal and generates another signal that the wearer can send to a doctor, website, etc. It’s like a blood lab on the skin that can pick up the body’s response to illness before the presence of other symptoms, like coughing» instead specified Patrick Tucker on Defense One last March.

«The announcement comes as the United States grapples with COVID-19, a respiratory illness that can present in flu-like symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath. The military is taking a leading role in vaccine research, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley told reporters at the Pentagon on Monday. “Our military research labs are working feverishly around the horn here to try to come up with a vaccine. So we’ll see how that develops over the next couple of months,” Milley said».

x

DARPA, BILL GATES & BIG PHARMA

Last September, the Italian journalist Maurizio Blondet also wrote about the intelligent hydrogel, highlighting a curious aspect. «We learn that the Sylicon Valley company Profusa, funded and controlled jointly by the Department of Defense (Pentagon, via DARPA) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation with a special scholarship, invented and produced the gelatin bio-sensor. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation scholarship speaks of the development of “Multi-analytical implantable sensors for the continuous monitoring of the body’s chemicals”». To be fair, we were unable to track down that scholarship, which may have vanished from the web after the articles on Gates’ microchip (which is another even more disturbing thing that we will talk about in another investigation).

But the ties between Gates, the Democratic Party megadonor, and the Pentagon agency DARPA are long-standing and tightened even more during the Obama administration. In fact, it should not be forgotten that the supervirus experiments in China and the US were financed by the American government agency USAID (financial instrument of the Central Intelligence Agency in international regime-change) but also by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. And that during those researches Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID (the national institute of infectious diseases) patented the messenger RNA vaccine that allowed Big Pharma Moderna, financed by DARPA and by Gates himself, to develop one of the first anti-Covid serums in use worldwide.

«ARPA-E might be my favorite obscure government agency. In fact, it’s one of the reasons I felt confident about being part of a $1 billion investment fund last year. The fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, builds companies that will deliver affordable, reliable clean energy around the world. Ultimately, we want to help people escape poverty, promote energy independence, reduce pollution, and avoid the worst effects of climate change. The idea is to invest the private capital that helps entrepreneurs take promising zero-emissions energy technologies out of the lab and into the market» Bill Gates wrote on his blog Gatesnotes.

«From BEV’s earliest days, we knew that delivering on the promise of energy innovation would depend on great laboratory research funded by governments. The crucial connection between private companies and public research is something I know well from my own experience with Microsoft. Consider how central the Internet is to the business strategy of virtually every technology company today, including Microsoft. But the Internet only exists because the Defense Department agency DARPA created the foundation for it with groundbreaking research into computer networking. No single business would ever have taken on a project of that scope» added Microsoft Corporation’s tycoon.

It should be remembered that in the IT multinational is non-executive director Emma Walmsley, CEO of the very powerful vaccine multinational GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) which controls the commercial distribution of Pfizer, producer with BioNTech (in turn participated by Gates) of the other mRNA vaccine Comirnaty. Furthermore, as revealed in our first “Coronavirus Bio-Weapon” investigation, GSK is one of DARPA’s reference contractors in the field of bacteriological research.

But there are also countless projects developed by DARPA itself in contrast with Covid with various multinational drug companies. For this we will have to deepen them in other reportages. However, the intrigue of conflicts of interest between the Pentagon, Big Pharma and Bill Gates remains evident, who from 30 September 2020 entered into a global agreement with all the pharmaceutical industries, thus becoming the world emperor of vaccines. This is why the subcutaneous microchip for Covid control, injectable together with a dose of vaccine, represents a potential further step towards population control that would perfectly fit into another even more disturbing project by Microsoft itself which we will talk about at short. (Sign up for the Gospa News newsletter to not miss the next investigation).

read more…

x

Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio

© COPYRIGHT GOSPA NEWS

no reproduction without authorization



MAIN SOURCES

DAILY MAIL – THE UNDER-SKIN MICROCHIP FOR COVID

CBS – THE DARPA HYDROGEL

MEDDEVICE – DARPA FUNDED PRIFUSA’S PROJECT

x

DEFENSE ONE – BIOSENSOR FOR COVID

MAURIZIO BLONDET – IL MICROCHIP DI GATES

GATESNOTES – THE DARPA VENTURES

(Visited 359 times, 143 visits today)