EPSTEIN DEATH, THE GAMBINO’S ZIONIST MOBSTER REVELATIONS

123 Views

John Gotti’s “adopted son” Lewis Kasman accuses:

«“If” he killed himself someone had to have helped him

Metropolitan Correctional Center nest of corruption:

Dapper Don ate whenever Peter Luger’s steaks»

___di Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio ___

«If he killed himself someone had to have helped him». About the Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide – or murder – in the jail there are new interesting revelations, coming from an important former mobster of New York.

The sentence was said by Lewis Kasman, 62 yo, John Gotti’s so-called “Adopted Son”, the a onetime close confidant of the Dapper Don who visited the godfather several times in 1992 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, the Manhattan prison where was founded died, in August 10, the billionaire Epstein, arrested for international sex trafficking in july and very good friend of the Us presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

The mysterious death happened the day after the unsaealing of thousands documents during a trial in wich an alleged sex-slaves accused the New York’s financier, famous for trip on his Boeing plane called “Lolita Express”, forced her to have sex with wealthy and powerful men, like the British Prince Andrew or the former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson.

Now the most famous financial mobster of the Gambino’s family, one of the five Cosa Nostra’s historics groups that managed the crimes in the Big Apple since 19 century with Bonanno, Colombo, Genovese, Lucchese gangs, talks about the MCC jail as «a nest of corruption in the early ’90s (…), a place where almost anything can be bought if you have the bucks» write the journalist Brad Hamilton that reported the Kasman’s claims on New York Post (1) a few weeks ago.

“There are cameras going 24/7 and they’re watching 24/7. Someone had to give [Epstein] the equipment to kill himself and he had to pay for it dearly,” said Kasman, who has kept abreast of conditions in the lockup. “That facility for years had issues of corruption, with correction officers bringing in food or cellphones for wealthy people”. The former Gambino bean counter noted that Gotti, who did time both in the jail’s 9 South and 10 South units, its most secure wings, still managed to get his favorite steak dinner sneaked in: “He had Peter Luger’s whenever he wanted.”

Lewis recalls the famous steackhouse in Brooklyn and suggests his belief: «If he killed himself someone had to have helped him».

The Cosa Nostra’s mobsters, in America as in Italian Sicily from which they come, often spoke with criptic and code language and sometimes spreaded lies to confuse the interlocutor. But other times, instead, hide important true in the phrases. Kasman is a very expert in the stunting over truth and falsehood because was the adopted son of John Gotti, died in prison in 2002, and, after the Dapper Don was convicted to life, became a FBI spy.

THE JOHN GOTTI’S “ADOPTED SON”

«The Dapper Don entrusted Kasman with the authority to pay gambling debts, lawyer fees and assorted bills relating to Gambino crime family matters. After Gotti was sentenced with a life sentence in a federal penitentiary, Lewis Kasman hid millions of illicit dollars in a toy chest in his attic and later became a government witness in 1996 – we can read on the Mobwriter blog (2) – Feeling the heat from the Feds, Kasman agreed to wear a wire and recorded 130 tapes with top mobsters inside the Gambino ranks, as well as John Gotti’s own family. The court sentenced Kasman to probation as the reward for his invaluable secret work. Kasman is also credited with saving the lives of noted crime reporter Jerry Capeci and a federal worker at Springfield, Missouri».

«If I was to characterize my relationship with Gotti, I suppose I would say it was blind allegiance. I have many regrets» told Kasman in an interview for Crime Beat radio (3). But years later, in 2010, Kasman would avoid jail time for “obstruction of justice, lying to the FBI, fraud and racketeering” thanks to his previous help aiding the FBI. In 2015, he was arrested in Florida for allegedly stealing money from his own lawyer. He lived in a $900,000 mansion on Delray Beach.

About the Epstein mysterious death the former mob informant had heard that «US Attorney General William Barr personally made a hush-hush trip to the [the Metropolitan Correctional Center] two weeks ago, about the time [alleged sex-trafficker Jeffrey] Epstein was found in his cell with bruises around his neck» according the american media Snopes, a fact-checking blog, that try to verify the claims reported by the NY Post and several news outlets.

«We reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to ask if AG Barr had paid any visit to the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) during the window of time indicated by Kasman. In response, DOJ Office of Public Affairs Director Kerri Kupec called the claim “preposterous,” telling us via email that “Attorney General Barr has never visited MCC.” She added that the suggestion of a quiet visit was dubious as well, reminding us “the Attorney General has 24/7 FBI protective detail. So they would have had to be there, too.”» reported Snopes.

THE KASMAN’S REVELATIONS TO NEW YORK POST



Otherwise Kasman has told two important concepts in one sentence only: «If he killed himself someone had to have helped him». This phrase may have a double sense…

First the mobster said “if” highlighting that he wasn’t certain about theory suicide. Second there’s an hiding meaning because if he suggests possible that someone helped Espstein for killing himself allows the suspicion that someone plots for murdering him in jail.

We recall that in the morning when the billionaire was founded died the prison cell’s cameras was out of order and the two guards assigned to the surveillance of the Metropolitan Correctional maximum security arm, who were supposed to do cell checks every 30 minutes as per regulation, fell asleep at the end of a week of overtime, and would falsified reports to justify their negligence. They were therefore placed under disciplinary investigation to ascertain their behavior. And the billionaire had been in the cell alone for a few days after the transfer of the companion with whom he shared the maximum security room, moved elsewhere, no one knows why.

It should also not be forgotten that in the same prison there was another man very close to the current president Donald Trump, like Epstein was. A few weeks before the detention of the billionaire accused of sexual crimes, in mid-June, Paul Manafort, a former president of the Republican president’s election campaign, who was to serve a one-year federal sentence, was transferred to the Metropolitan Correctional Center. a prison in Loretto, Pennsylvania (4).

But he was taken to the Manhattan estate despite being unusual for the type of crimes he committed. He was sentenced in March to seven and a half years in prison for federal tax fraud, bank fraud and foreign lobbying violations arising from two cases investigated by Robert Mueller, former US District Attorney Special Prosecutor. Less than an hour later, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced a criminal charge of 16 leaders accusing Manafort of state crimes, including residential mortgage fraud and forging corporate documents that opened the doors of the prison to him. While Trump as president can pardon Manafort for federal crimes, his authority does not extend to state charges.

But the claims of mobster Lewis has importance also for his origin: his mother was a ruassian jewish (may be likely askenazite). «Kasman, a Jewish kid from Merrick, LI, joined the family almost by accident. A close Gotti associate needed to make money, and Kasman’s father, who lived on the same street as the associate, happened to own a lucrative fastener company. A “no-show” fashion-supply startup for the man was formed – wrote NY Post on 2012 in a report about Gotti’s secrets (5) – Kasman, who worked for his dad, was summoned to the godfather’s private lair in 1986, shortly after Gotti rubbed out Gambino boss Paul Castellano and took over the family. Outside the notorious Bergin Hunt and Fish Club in Ozone Park, he and Gotti talked and walked — around and around the block for three hours. Kasman told the boss that he, too, could profit from the rag trade if he cared to get involved. Gotti did».

«“I knew this was the beginning of something you read about,” he recalls. He had just hit it off with the city’s most powerful mobster. At lunch the next day with top Gambino captains, Kasman was stunned to hear Gotti announce their partnership. “Lewis represents me,” he told them. Later, Kasman cemented his position by going to jail for nine months on a perjury rap, rather than blab about Gotti to prosecutors probing Garment Center corruption. Kasman was used to dealing with rough customers on Fashion Avenue, but his new friends introduced him to something novel: murder» reported New York Post.

Kasman says Gotti was awash in street cash between $500,000 and $1 million per month poured in from all the usual suspects: construction and garment rackets, extortion, loans, gambling, drugs. «Kasman’s job was to launder the money through shell companies and real estate» accordin the newspaper item.

THE STRANGE ALLIANCE WITH GAMBINO’S FAMILY

This strange relationship between the Gambino’s family and the young jewish seems a far shade of the National Crime Syndacate, the alliance signed in 1929 in Atlantic City between Kosher Nostra, criminal zionist organization founded by Albert Rothstein and developed by Meyer Lansky, and the italian-american Cosa Nostra, leaded by the New York’s Five Family and the sicilian emigrant Lucky Luciano.

As Luciano became strategic for the Us Army in the Allied invasion of Sicily in World War II (and was freed from jail and exiled in Italy where he continued his criminal business) several notable Jewish-American mobsters provided financial support for Israel through donations to Jewish organizations since the country’s creation in 1948. Other zionist gangsters used Israel’s Law of Return to flee criminal charges or face deportation.

In the same item the newspaper describes that Gotti’s family hate the jewish mobster: «Daughter Angela suspected Kasman had stolen millions from her father. Other family members were jealous of Kasman’s cozy relationship with the godfather. Brother Richard, who had been given $50,000 from the mob’s coffers to pay for the funeral, exploded at him. “Look at the dirty f–king Jew,” he yelled».

Despite this hate, despite the spying made inside the Cosa Nostra ranks for FBI, despite the Gambino’s family troubles in New York where, in Staten Island, on March the 12 was killed Frank Calì (the last boss alleged to be a point of connection between american and sicilian mafia), Kasman lives serenely in Us spreading his interesting claims about Esptein’s death to journalist.

THE JEWISH CLAIMS AND THE MOSSAD’S SHADES

The NY Post described his work for FBI like a James Bond movie. «Kasman had a couple of conditions: He would never testify against the Gottis themselves, and he wanted a “relocation package” — meaning a new identity and cash, but without having to enter witness protection. His information brought down a host of top mobsters, including Peter Gotti and capo Vincent Artuso, who was part of the hit team that killed Castellano in 1985. In exchange, he was paid about $12,000 a month for two years — and was able to avoid jail. But he says a verbal agreement fell through, and he never got a new identity. He’s glad to be done with the Mafia, and denies stealing from Gotti»

“I was the gatekeeper – he said to the Post – Here I am a Jewish kid from Long Island, and I was Gotti’s chief of staff. I had it all. But I can look in the mirror. My children can be proud of me». After this declarations he goes living in Florida where was arrested.

At this point we have to remember that the Epstein’s manager and former girfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is consideret very close to israeli intelligence Mossad, for wich worked his father. This detail gives much more importance to the sentences of the former jewish mobster in New York…

Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio

© COPYRIGHT GOSPA NEWS

divieto di riproduzione senza autorizzazione

MAIN SOURCES

1 – NEW YORK POST – KASMAN CLAIMS

2 – SNOPES – THE FAKE BARR VISIT TO EPSTEIN

3 – MOBWRITER – KASMAN AND GOTTI

4 – CNN – MANAFORT AL METROPOLITAN CORRECTIONAL CENTER

5 – NEW YORK POST – KASMAN AND GOTTI’S SECRETS

(Visited 44 times, 19 visits today)