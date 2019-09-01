ISRAEL ON WAR WITH LEBANON. US AIRSTRIKES BREAK CEASEFIRE IN SYRIA

112 Views

The US aistrikes killed at least 40 jihadists

but violated the de-escalation agreements

During the truce Erdogan reinforces Turkish Army

On sunday Hezbollah fights against Israel in the border



___di Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio ___

Saudi Arabia unleashes hell in Yemen with a barrage of missiles into the city of Dhamar, killing 60 people and wounding 100. The Saudi-led coalition said in a statement on Sunday that its air strikes had targeted a military site belonging to the movement Ansarullah. He also claimed that Shiite Houthi separatists had stored drones and air defense systems on the site and claimed that the attacks were “compliant with international humanitarian law”.

A few hours earlier, in the stronghold of the Idlib jihadists, the US had hit several targets, breaking the truce that had been painfully reached in an agreement between Russia and Turkey. On Sunday afternoon the militias of the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah party started a battle on the border between Lebanon and Israel, after another attack by an Israeli drone.

Too many coincidences because there is not a precise war strategy agreed between the American president Donald Trump, the Israeli premier Benjamin Nethaniahu and and the partners of both of the Saudi Kingdom. But let’s start with the latest news that seems to announce the Third Israel-Lebanon War, as announced in a previous report.

THE WAR BETWEEN IDF AND HEZBOLLAH

Hezbollah announced on Sunday that Hasan Zbeeb and Yasser Daher’s unit has targeted an Israeli military vehicle near the border with the occupied Palestinian territories, injuring all occupation forces on board. Reports Al Manar tv.

“At 4.15pm (Beirut Time) on Sunday, September 1, 2019, the unit of martyrs Hassan Zbib and Yasser Daher has destroyed an Israeli military vehicle on the road at the Avivim base, killing and injuring all forces on board,” the Islamic Resistance announced in a statement issued on Sunday afternoon.Following the attack, the Israeli military confirmed that a military vehicle has been targeted at the border with anti-tank missiles, saying ‘multiple hits’ were scored on ‘army base’.

Israeli websites said helicopters were transferring casualties to Zif Hospital in Safed (Zfat), highlighting that a state of fear and panic prevailed among settlers in the North of occupied Palestine who were told to go to shelters.

The Israeli military confirms the fighting (but nobody died) in a cross-border exchange of fire, after an anti-tank missile – said to have come from Lebanon – landed near an Israeli border town.

“A number of anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards an Israel Defense Forces base and military vehicles. A number of hits have been confirmed,” the IDF said in a statement, adding that the Israeli military is “responding with fire towards the sources of fire and targets in southern Lebanon.”

READ MORE HERE WITH ALL NEXT UPDATES

THE CEASEFIRE BREKING BY US AIRSTRIKES IN SYRIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan had reached an agreement for a ceasefire in Idlib, after the Turks showed openly their support for the jihadists of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the HTS terrorist group already known as Al Nusra (affiliated with Al Qaeda) which still controls part of the province of northwestern Syria. But US President Donald Trump has seen fit to take advantage of it to hit a group of Islamic terrorist leaders gathered in the area between Kfarya and Ma’arrat Mesrin to the east of Idlib.

The truce occurred to prevent an escalation of the conflict after the Russian air force Su-35s had intercepted and repulsed the invasion of Syrian airspace by Turkish military jets and after the bombing of the Syrian army SAA of a convoy sent by Ankara to bring supplies of weapons and ammunition to Islamic terrorists.

From 6 am on Saturday 31 August the ceasefire therefore started, without a specific agreement with the jihadist militias, which the Turkish army took advantage of to bring a reinforcement military convoy to its points of observation, legitimized by the agreement of Sochi of 17 September 2018 never respected by Turkey: it prescribed that it had to provide for the free exit of Al Nusra’s Qaedists from Syria and their refuge in Turkish territory.

TURKISH ARMY REINFORMCEMENTS DURING THE CEASEFIRE

It was the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) that first monitored on saturday the «military reinforcements brought by the regime forces towards the western and southwestern suburbs of Aleppo city, where military columns of heavy vehicles and soldiers were seen in Menyan area, The 1070-Apartments, and Alassad Suburb».

The SOHR had also reported a few hours earlier «the entry of a military column belongs to the Turkish Forces on Saturday morning to the Syrian territory, through Kafrluseen crossing north of Idlib on the border with Iskenderun, and it consists of armored vehicles and military vehicles seen on the international highway of Aleppo – Damascus. The column was split into two parts One went to Maarhtat where the Turkish forces have been stationed since the regime took control of Khan Shaykhun, while the other part went to al-Sarman point east of Idlib».

As highlighted in a previous report on the Middle East after the conquest of the important city of Khan Shaikoun by the army of Bashar Al Assad, supported from the sky by the Russian aviation and in land by crontractors of Russian private agencies, the observation point Turkish n. 9 of Morek was in fact completely surrounded by government forces.

In view of the fact that Ankara has reached an agreement with Washington for a buffer zone on the border between Turkey and Rojava controlled by the SDF militias, with a Kurdish majority and allies of the Americans, this double military action becomes truly suspect with the arrival of the Turkish reinforcements and the extermination of a group of jihadists in a US-led Coalition against Daesh attack intended to inflame the hearts of HTS and Hurras al-Dien terrorists.

The Kremlin’s reaction was harsh, which, by continuing to trust negotiations with Erdogan as with Israeli premier Netanyahu, is now ridiculously covering up the grim President Putin.

THE REASONS OF THE US AISTRIKES

«The United States has confirmed a strike had been conducted against the al-Qaeda terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) outside the Syrian city of Idlib on Saturday – report Tass russian agency – “This operation targeted AQ-S leaders responsible for attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians,” Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown, a US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman, told TASS».

According to Brown, the strike targeted a facility located north of Idlib.”Additionally, the removal of this facility will further degrade their ability to conduct future attacks and destabilize the region,” he said to the russian agency. He pointed out that “Northwest Syria remains a safe haven where” militants “actively coordinate terrorist activities throughout the region and in the West. With our allies and partners, we will continue to target violent extremists to prevent them from using Syria as a safe haven,” he added.

MOSCOW BLAMES WASHINGTON FOR CEASEFIRE BREAKING

Earlier in the day, Al Mayadeen television channel reported that the US-led coalition fired missiles at the Hurras al-Din extremist group’s headquarters located outside Idlib. The channel said that more than 40 militants and field commanders were killed in the strike, during a meeting of “Wa Harred al-Mu’min” operating room of which Hurras al-Dien is its mainstay in addition to other jihadi groups. We have to recall that Hurras al-Dien was one of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rivals in the internal fight for leadership in Idlib between the two qaedists terrorists.

«The Russian Defense Ministry subsequently said Washington had not notified Moscow in advance of the attacks, which caused casualties and endangered a standing ceasefire there» report Al Manar Tv, Hezbollah partner media – Russia has been helping out the Syrian military against militants and terrorists at Damascus’ request since 2015. The US began leading an unlawful coalition of its allies in a purported effort against the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh in the Arab country. That presence has lasted even though Damascus and its allies uprooted the group two years ago. The Russian Defense Ministry said the US airstrikes had violated previous agreements. Washington and Moscow have in the past made arrangements aimed at, among other things, avoiding air collision in Syrian airspace. The US attacks came on the day when the Syrian military had planned to withdraw from the Moscow-monitored de-escalation zone in Idlib to help the deconfliction drive».

THE BLOOD SPREADS IN IDLIB BY ERDOGAN PLAIN

After the ceasefire coming into force in Idlib at six in the morning on staurday the Syrian army’s command warned on Saturday that having agreed to a ceasefire, they retained the right to retaliate to any ceasefire violation by terrorists. The republic’s Armed Forces stopped fighting unilaterally in Idlib on August 2. However, after the militants had breached the ceasefire, the troops resumed hostilities on August 5.

Bouthaina Shaaban, a senior adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said the ceasefire was temporary and would serve the strategy of Damascus “to liberate every inch”. Erdogan will be forced to leave Syrian land… This is our decision, not by his choice,” she told al-Mayadeen TV in an interview late on Saturday.

According Reuters, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Friday the military would leave only once there was a political solution, which remains elusive after more than eight years of war and several rounds of failed U.N. peace talks.

The SOHR recalls that «it rose to at least 4101, the number of people who were killed since the 30th of April 2019 (1045 civilians whose 260 children)» in the bombing of Idlib by Syrian-Russian airtrikes, in which civilians are used as human shields, and terrorists shelling, «including 1087 of the Jihadis, in addition to killing of 1391 members of the regime forces in targeting and shelling by jihadi groups». All this blood spreading in Idlib is on the Erdogan soul, above all. As the others casualities in Syria are consequence of the Obama and Trump war will.

